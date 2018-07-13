Red kicks reveal man sought in 2017 shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man wanted for a shooting about a year ago who led police and U.S. Marshals Thursday on a foot and vehicle chase was found after his red shoes were spotted sticking out of the woods.

Sequan Clinkscale, 24, has additional charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying concealed weapons after being arrested about 4:30 p.m. near a garage on Chatham Lane.

Reports said marshals got a tip that Clinkscale, who was wanted for a July 20, 2017 shooting, was at a home on Eliot Lane and when marshals went there Clinkscale ran when he spotted them.

Officers and marshals tracked Clinkscale to the garage and were able to spot the red shoes he was wearing sticking out of a pile of weeds.

Beside a garage next door marshals found a loaded 9mm handgun, reports said.