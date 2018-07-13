Newsboys will come to Packard hall in September

WARREN

Christian rock band Newsboys will return to the Mahoning Valley on Sept. 28 for a concert at Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave.

Tickets are $29, $48 and $103 and go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Packard box office. Opening act will be Zealand.

The Newsboys are one of the most influential bands in Christian music history. The band has earned four Grammy Award nominations, two American Music Award nominations and multiple Dove Awards.

It is comprised of Michael Tait (lead vocals), Jody Davis (guitar), Jeff Frankenstein (keys) and Duncan Phillips (drums). The band’s signature songs include “We Believe,” “He Reigns,” “Miracles,” “Born Again” and “God’s Not

Dead,” which inspired the popular Christian film franchise.

The upcoming concert will be the band’s third in the area in recent years. The Newsboys played at the Canfield Fair in 2016 and at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown in 2014.