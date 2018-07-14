Man who confronted Niles cops with toy gun gets 18 months

Staff report

WARREN

Eric H. Gladhill, 45, of Vienna Avenue in Niles, who narrowly escaped being shot by Niles police April 10 after he descended the stairs of his home holding a toy gun, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Gladhill pleaded guilty in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to domestic violence, aggravated menacing and intimidation. He received a negotiated sentence and could have gotten up to six years in prison.

Gladhill’s wife, Cheryl, called 911 at 11:48 p.m. April 9, saying she was hiding from Gladhill because he was drunk and causing a disturbance.

When Niles police arrived a little after midnight, they announced their presence. Gladhill descended the stairs with the toy gun in his hand, Niles police said.

An officer fired three times toward Gladhill.

Read more about the case in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.