Man who confronted Niles cops with toy gun gets 18 months
Staff report
WARREN
Eric H. Gladhill, 45, of Vienna Avenue in Niles, who narrowly escaped being shot by Niles police April 10 after he descended the stairs of his home holding a toy gun, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Gladhill pleaded guilty in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to domestic violence, aggravated menacing and intimidation. He received a negotiated sentence and could have gotten up to six years in prison.
Gladhill’s wife, Cheryl, called 911 at 11:48 p.m. April 9, saying she was hiding from Gladhill because he was drunk and causing a disturbance.
When Niles police arrived a little after midnight, they announced their presence. Gladhill descended the stairs with the toy gun in his hand, Niles police said.
An officer fired three times toward Gladhill.
Read more about the case in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 14, 2018 12:03 a.m.
Man nearly shot by Niles cops gets 18-month sentence
- April 18, 2018 4:22 p.m.
Trumbull Co. grand jury gets case of Niles man shot at by cops
- April 12, 2018 midnight
Niles police chief says officer fired after seeing gun and hand in stairwell
- April 19, 2018 12:02 a.m.
METRO DIGEST || Man waives hearing
- June 8, 2018 midnight
Man’s bond revoked
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.