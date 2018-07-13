MAHONING COUNTY INDICTMENTS

The following people were indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury:

Gerald M. Wainwright, 25, Hilton Avenue, two counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Willie Martin, 45, Lackawanna, N.Y.; Lamont D. Cranfield, 43, Eddie Street; and Corey Green, 41, Corey Street, theft; receiving stolen property for Green only.

Harry Sarachione, 46, Alliance, and Toni Pelamati, 50, Alliance, being a felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, unlawful transaction in weapons, permitting drug abuse, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing a defaced firearm with forfeiture specifications.

Shavontae Q. May, 26, East 37th Street, Cleveland, five counts of forgery.

Carly C. Zinni, Lockwood Boulevard, Boardman, two counts of assault.

Justin M. Kelley, 31, Columbiana Street, Leetonia, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Alaina Erhardt, 35, Sena Avenue, Poland, and Sheila Kralj, 37, Mathews Road, Boardman, corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin.

Jerbrail Grihm, 37, Tyrell Avenue, possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification.

Julius D. Riley, 41, Burlington Avenue, menacing by stalking.

Laura Allen, 35, Glendale Avenue, Lake Milton, assault.

Michael Mercer, 30, Foundry Hill, Salineville, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, falsification and obstructing official business.

Quantiera F. Hooten, 31, Winona Drive, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph A. Diaz, 43, Newton Falls Road, Ravenna, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Delphine D. Black, 29, West Judson Avenue, identity fraud and telecommunications fraud.

Tara M. Stewart, 28, Spring Street, Struthers, receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Surgeo McMullen, 29, Mabel Street, receiving stolen property.

Zachary R. Rovder, 23, North Edgehill Avenue, Austintown, violation of a protection order.

Shawn M. Villers, 32, Stanford Avenue, Austintown, two counts of aggravated robbery with a repeat violent offender specification and obstructing official business.

Raylen Wallace, 32, Lockwood Boulevard, Boardman, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification.

Arthur Tarver, 19, East Judson Avenue, three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of receiving stolen property, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Kariem Prestley, 23, East LaClede Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Jomar Malave Nieves, 26, Ridley Avenue, possession of cocaine, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

Bria McCall, 23, Hawthorne Street, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Richard J. Santucci Jr., 21, Shields Road, Boardman, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Joel Ramer, 33, North Beverly Avenue, Austintown, failure to verify current address.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts