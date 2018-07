Lockup List Friday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BROOKS, JEROME TUBE, 06/22/1957, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

FINNEY, AMBER LYNN, 06/06/1983, YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIV. PD., OBSTRUCTING OFFICIAL BUSINESS

MCKNIGHT, ROMELLOW MARQUICE, 07/26/1995, HUMILITY OF MARY HEALTH PARTNERS PD, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MERCHANT, CHARLES L, 07/01/1960, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., BREAKING AND ENTERING

SEECH, ZACHARY THOMAS, 12/23/1993, ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, RICHARD D, 11/05/1988, YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIV. PD., THEFT

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

BLACKMON, ANTWAIN T, 07/18/1986, 01/12/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CLINKSCALE, BRUCE LAMONT JR, 06/14/1997, 05/25/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

COLE, MICHAEL JOSEPH, 05/31/1995, 05/29/2018

COMSTOCK, DAVID MATTHEW, 04/05/1991, 06/18/2018

FAIOLA, MICHAEL A JR, 05/24/1984, 05/18/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HOGAN, MILES BRIAN, 02/13/1964,12/11/2017, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY