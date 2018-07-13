Houston woman sentenced for trying to sell daughter for sex
Associated Press
CONROE, Texas (AP) — A Houston woman accused of offering to sell her 2-year-old daughter for sex at a cost of $1,200 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Twenty-five-year-old Sarah Marie Peters was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to charges that include promotion of prostitution.
Authorities say undercover officers in Montgomery County, north of Houston, encountered Peters online on a social media site. They say she forwarded photos of young girls and asked if there was anyone who wanted "to have fun" with her daughter.
Detectives watched Peters board a bus in Houston with her daughter to travel to Conroe, where she thought she was meeting a man who would pay for sex with the toddler.
She was arrested Feb. 22. Her daughter is the custody of state Child Protective Services.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 30, 2018 10:20 a.m.
Ohio woman gets lengthy sentence for trafficking daughters
- August 1, 2017 2:10 p.m.
Woman who left child in desert to die gets 20-year sentence
- April 18, 2017 midnight
Eighty-year-old Poland man arrested for gross sexual imposition
- March 31, 2018 midnight
STATE DIGEST || Teens accused of shooting at priest are indicted
- May 22, 2018 2:18 p.m.
Woman accuses R. Kelly of sexual battery, giving her herpes
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.