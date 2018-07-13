Hello dolly: Burglary charges after man caught rolling along
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 58-year-old Sherwood Avenue man was arrested for breaking and entering and burglary charges after he was spotted about 12:30 a.m. today at Firnley and West Indianola avenues pushing a dolly in the street filled with boxes and an air conditioner.
Reports said Charles Merchant told police found the items, but officers decided to check the nearby Alpha School of Excellence on Hillman Street because some of the items on the dolly looked like they belong in a school.
Officers found a door forced open at the school and a quick check found some of the items on the dolly were also in the school. Reports said officers were warned not to enter because of asbestos.
Merchant was taken to the Mahoning County jail.
