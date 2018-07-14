Gustavus youth's passions are cows, farming

BAZETTA

The 26 dairy cattle entered in the Trumbull County Fair this year by Zac Logan and his family fill up more than half of a barn.

And those 26 are only a fraction of the 80 cattle the Logans raise at their farm in Gustavus Township.

Zac, 18, can tell you quite a bit about each of those 80 cows.

“I understand their temperament because I spend so much time with them,” he said this week while attending to his cows.

“I can tell you what their names are and what their pedigrees are, what their mother’s genetics are,” he said, nodding to cows on both sides of the barn.

“They have the same personality traits as humans. They can be great. And others, you don’t want to be around,” he said.

All year long, he feeds the cattle in the morning and “after school, I go straight to the farm to start my chores,” he said.

But it’s clear that cows and farm life are not just a chore.

“I love it,” he said, his face conveying as much as his words. “I wouldn’t change anything.”

Read more about him in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.