Former OSHP Southington commander appeals demotion

Brian Holt, former commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Southington Post, who was demoted from lieutenant to sergeant following an internal-affairs investigation regarding a vehicle crash involving his wife, has appealed his discipline to the Ohio State Personnel Board of Review.

Holt’s rank reduction, which included a pay reduction, was effective June 6. His appeal is dated June 14. Holt is currently assigned to the Canfield Post of the highway patrol. John F. Myers of Akron is Holt’s attorney.

So far, the appeal only involves a notice of appeal, not reasons for the appeal.

An internal affairs investigation indicated that Holt “exploited” an error by one of his troopers by contacing a Warren prosecutor “in an attempt to have her case dismissed.” He also failed to take corrective action regarding the trooper’s error, the highway patrol said.