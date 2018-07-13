BUSINESS DIGEST || Empowering women

Empowering women

YOUNGSTOWN

Let’s Talk Hair Media Group announced several upcoming events centered around empowering women.

The Retreat by Myleik, which will feature immersive discussions, Master Class sessions by Myleik’s inner circle, presentations by guest speakers and more, is scheduled for May 2019.

GirlTrek Stress Protest is scheduled for Aug. 31 through Sept. 3. GirlTrek is a health movement for black women. The event is focused on self-care.

For information, contact Carmella M. Williams at lets-talkhair30@gmail.com.

MMX plans event

YOUNGSTOWN

America Makes, in partnership with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, announced a Members Meeting & Exchange event Oct. 30 and 31.

MMX “unites our community to collaboratively achieve our goal of advancing additive manufacturing technology development, adoption, commercialization and education,” America Makes said.

Members and non-members are invited to attend. America Makes said the event is geared toward individuals from industry, academia, government and economic development agencies willing to collaborate on additive manufacturing technology.

Visit americamakes.us for information or to register. Discounted registration is available through July 31.

Build-A-Bear halts ‘Pay Your Age’ deal

NEW YORK

Build-A-Bear Workshop’s “Pay Your Age” promotion proved too popular. The chain known for its customizable teddy bears and other stuffed toys couldn’t handle the crowds Thursday, and had to turn shoppers away.

The company wrote in a Facebook post that it closed lines at its stores in Canada and the U.S. due to overwhelming crowds and safety concerns. The offer, which let customers with youngsters in tow buy a bear and pay their current age with a cap at $29, was also available at its United Kingdom stores.

Customers took to social media to complain Later Thursday, the company said it distributed vouchers to customers in line that can be redeemed for a purchase through Aug. 31, the chain said.

DOJ appealing judge’s OK of AT&T, Time Warner merge

WASHINGTON

Stung by a federal judge’s dismissal of its objections to AT&T’s megamerger with Time Warner, the Trump Justice Department is challenging the decision with a legal appeal.

The Justice Department said in a one-sentence document Thursday it is appealing the ruling last month by U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, which blessed one of the biggest media deals ever following a landmark antitrust trial.

Leon rejected the government’s argument that the phone and pay-TV giant’s $81 billion takeover of the entertainment conglomerate would hurt competition, limit choices and jack up prices for consumers to stream TV and movies.

Leon’s ruling allowed Dallas-based AT&T to absorb the owner of CNN, HBO, the Warner Bros. movie studio, “Game of Thrones,” coveted sports programming and other “must-see” shows.

Staff/wire reports