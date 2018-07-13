METRO DIGEST || Classic cars in blaze in Austintown

Classic cars in blaze in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN

An garage fire Thursday in the 5000 block of Viola Avenue caused extensive damage to the structure and its contents, which included several classic cars.

The cause of the blaze, which was reported to the fire department at 6:39 p.m., was not immediately known. No injuries were reported.

Felony charges

WARREN

Two men face felony charges after they were found in a damaged coin-operated laundry Wednesday. Charged are Joshua B. Gracyk, 36, of Center Street West in Champion, with breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools drug possession; and Thomas J. Kuhn, 39, of Garfield Avenue in Niles, breaking and entering, tampering with records, possessing criminal tools and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Police were called to Linsey Louis Coin Laundry, 2863 W. Market St., at 6:57 p.m., where an officer saw Kuhn coming out of a back room. Officers also found Grayck, who had an outstanding warrant, under a table. They found a burnt crack pipe in Kuhn’s pocket, and they found drill bits, screwdrivers and other tools in Gracyk’s pocket.

A drill bit was in the lock of the change machine. A door had been pried open, and several other doors had been damaged. A suspected rock of crack cocaine was found in the cruiser under where Gracyk was sitting, police said.

Valor Recovery Center set to open

AUSTINTOWN

Valor Recovery Center of Youngstown, 45-47 N. Canfield-Niles Road, opens Monday with limited services, and will expand into full-service programming in the ensuing months. Established by health care facilities developer James M. Conti Sr., the staff will be led by Misty A. Long, executive director, and Dr. Amanda S. Pears Hartwell, medical director.

Starting Monday, Valor Recovery will offer partial hospitalization programming, intensive outpatient programming, and outpatient programming to a limited number of individuals, up to 15 clients per service. Also, Valor is prepared to provide residential services upon receiving certification, which will provide 60 residential beds. For information, call 330-330-8777.

21 more sex charges for Warren man

WARREN

Jamey L. Sprankle, 46, of Union Street Southwest, who went to prison for nine years in 2005 after being convicted in Trumbull County on three counts of rape, was indicted Thursday on three more rape counts and 18 other sex charges. This time, Sprankle’s rape charges could sent him to prison for the rest of his life if convicted. The alleged victim is a young girl.

The 18 other charges are six counts of gross sexual imposition, six of pandering obscenity involving a minor and six of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material.

5K On The Runway

VIENNA

The Youngstown Air Reserve Base Community Council and Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission will present 5K On The Runway, a 5K race on the Youngstown Air Reserve Station runway, at 8 a.m. July 21. Runners and walkers of all skill levels are encouraged to attend, and will have two hours to complete the event.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. The cost, which includes a T-shirt, medal, pizza and water, is $35 per person.

Proceeds will benefit YARS. Register at register.chronotrack.com/r/40282.