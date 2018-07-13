Car and Bike show at Eastwood Mall complex canceled
NILES — The annual Car and Bike Show, scheduled for Saturday at the Eastwood Mall Complex has been canceled by the organizers who blamed logistical problems.
All other events scheduled for the mall complex Saturday will take place as planned, according to Joe Bell, spokesman for Eastwood Mall.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 7, 2017 12:56 p.m.
Eastwood Mall getting three new businesses
- December 29, 2017 11:48 p.m.
Cafaro locks Hometown Buffet auction
- January 29, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Kindergarten transition fair is Saturday at Eastwood Mall
- November 3, 2017 3:31 p.m.
Newton Township trustee special meeting for Saturday is canceled
- February 2, 2017 8:25 a.m.
Kindergarten fair set at Eastwood Mall
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.