Car and Bike show at Eastwood Mall complex canceled


July 13, 2018 at 10:32a.m.

NILES — The annual Car and Bike Show, scheduled for Saturday at the Eastwood Mall Complex has been canceled by the organizers who blamed logistical problems.

All other events scheduled for the mall complex Saturday will take place as planned, according to Joe Bell, spokesman for Eastwood Mall.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$359900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999