Warrants issued for suspect in Sunday shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — Warrants have been issued for a suspect who wounded a man in the thigh Sunday on a shooting on the South Side and two more shootings where the same victim was the target.

Nalemn Hasley, 38, of Granada Avenue, faces two counts of felonious assault and a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has yet to be taken into custody.

Hasley is wanted for s shooting about 3 p.m. Sunday where a man who was wounded in the thigh was found by police in a store at East Midlothian Boulevard and Market Street.

The victim in that case told police Hasley shot at him again about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and then fired several shots about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the building where he lives. No one was injured in either of those incidents.

Hasley is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2008 conviction on a drug charge.