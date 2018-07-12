US says all eligible youngest children, families reunited
By COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says all eligible small children separated from their families as a result of its zero-tolerance immigration policy have been reunited with their parents. But it says 46 children under 5 weren't reunited with their families because of safety concerns, the deportation of their parents and other issues.
The administration said in a statement that 57 children were reunified as of Thursday morning.
The government missed a federal judge's initial deadline of Tuesday to have all children under 5 reunited with parents.
The administration has until July 26 to reunite about 2,000 older children.
The American Civil Liberties Union sued on behalf of a woman who was separated from her child. It said it was reviewing the government statement and would comment later.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 6, 2018 2:35 p.m.
Trump administration seeks more time to reunite families
- June 24, 2018 4:01 p.m.
Trump officials say location of all separated children known
- June 20, 2018 3:16 p.m.
Trump signs executive order to keep families together
- June 27, 2018 8:54 a.m.
IMMIGRATION ISSUES | House defeats GOP immigration bill
- June 20, 2018 6:33 p.m.
Airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.