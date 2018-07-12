Two men charged with damaging Warren laundromat

WARREN — Two men will be arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on multiple felony charges after they were found in a damaged laundromat Wednesday.

Charged are Joshua B. Gracyk, 36, of Center Street West in Champion with breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools drug possession; and Thomas J. Kuhn, 39, of Garfield Avenue in Niles, charged with breaking and entering, tampering with records, possessing criminal tools and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Police were called to Linsey Louis Coin Laundry, 2863 W. Market St., at 6:57 p.m., where an officer saw Kuhn coming out of a back room of the laundromat. Officers detained him, and officers also found Grayck, who had an outstanding warrant, under a table and detained him.

They found a burnt crack pipe in Kuhn’s pocket, and they found drill bits, screw drivers and other tools in Gracyk’s pocket.

The laundromat had been badly damaged, with a drill bit in the lock of the change machine. A door had been pried open, and several other doors had been damaged and the doors opened.

A suspected rock of crack cocaine was found in the cruiser under where Gracyk was sitting, police said.