Commissioners support Children Services renewal

By William K. Alcorn

alcorn@vindy.com

LOWELLVILLE

Mahoning County commissioners have approved a resolution declaring renewal of an existing 1.85-mill levy for Mahoning County Children Services necessary and requesting certification by the county auditor.

The commissioners took the action at a regular meeting Wednesday evening at Lowellville City Hall.

Randall B. Muth, Children Services executive director, said the five-year levy, originally passed in 2014, generates $7,616,189 a year and represents about 55 percent of the agency’s $14.7 million annual budget. It expires in 2019.

Muth said Children Services has 120 employees, serves 400 families, and has custody of 165 juveniles.

The county engineer reported two upcoming road closings for construction projects: West Middletown Road between state Route 165 and Stratton Road from Monday through July 20 to complete a culvert repair; and East Western Reserve Road from Wednesday through July 20 to replace a railroad crossing requested by the Youngstown Southern Railroad.

The Youngstown Green Team is conducting a tire recycling drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Gate 9 of the Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

The rates are: First eight passenger tires, per car, are free; additional passenger tires are $2 each; passenger tires with rims are accepted at no additional charge; semi-truck tires are $10 each; and agricultural tires are $20 each.