Canfield man in court following child’s death
STRUTHERS
Alex Cherney was in Struthers Municipal Court on Wednesday on charges of reckless homicide and child endangering related to the death of a child in his care.
Both charges Cherney faces are third-degree felonies.
The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported that a 1-year-old girl died last November during an incident which responding officers said involved “unsafe sleep positions.” The incident took place at a house on Smithfield Street in Struthers.
According to accounts by family members, Cherney had been taking care of his children for the evening and that the girl seemed fine before she was put to bed.
Cherney and the infant fell asleep on a sectional couch that night.
The next morning, Cherney woke to find the infant blue and not breathing. He called for help and attempted CPR.
The report includes no evidence of drug or alcohol use by Cherney.
Cherney was arrested in Boardman on Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, and is being held in jail on a $10,000 bond.
