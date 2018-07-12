METRO DIGEST || School board to appeal decision about HB 70

School board to appeal decision about HB 70

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Board of Education will appeal to the Supreme Court of Ohio a June 28 decision by the 10th District Court of Appeals in Columbus. That court affirmed the ruling of Franklin County Common Pleas Court to deny the school board’s claim for declaratory judgment and motion for permanent injunction on House Bill 70.

The board approved a resolution to appeal during a Tuesday evening board of education meeting. HB 70 was signed into law by Gov. John Kasich in July 2015. It enabled a state-appointed academic distress commission to hire CEO Krish Mohip to lead the district. The bill gives Mohip complete operational, managerial and instructional control. He refers to the board of education as advisory. He has said he will not approve funding for any further legal challenges.

Currently the board retains Atty. Ted Roberts of Roth, Blair, Roberts, Strasfeld and Lodge as its legal counsel.

New forensic pathologist

YOUNGSTOWN

Dr. Joe Bartholomew started work this week as a new forensic pathologist for the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

Dr. Bartholomew replaces Dr. Joseph Ohr, who died in April 2017 from pancreatic cancer.

The hiring of Dr. Bartholomew at a salary of $145,000 means the county no longer has to send bodies to the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office for autopsies. Dr. David Kennedy, county coroner, said the only time Cuyahoga áounty will be used is if Dr. Bartholomew is unavailable.

Dr. Kennedy said Dr. Bartholomew is a native of Pittsburgh who worked in Columbus before coming to Mahoning County.

Well permit expired

BROOKFIELD

The permit to install one of five Highland Field Services injection wells off state Route 7 about a mile north of Brookfield Center expired June 21 without being drilled. It means if Highland Field Services decides to proceed with installation of that well, it will have to carry out the permitting process a second time, including the public-comment period, said Steve Irwin, Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesman.

The company did drill one injection well at the site in June and is “treating” the well to increase permeability, said Rob Bouleware, Highland spokesman. Later, it will tested for soundness and “receivability.” Bouleware said the company wants to drill, complete and test one well before moving to a second one.

He said a determination on how to proceed with any of the other four potential wells will be decided based on test results on the first one. Permits to install the last three proposed wells expire March 16, 2019.

Marshals seek 2 men

YOUNGSTOWN

Two men being sought by U.S. Marshals on warrants from Trumbull County are also suspects in a recent shooting death on the East Side, authorities said.

Marshals are looking for Brian Donlow, 23, who has an assault warrant from Warren Municipal Court; and Lorice Jerome Moore, 22, who has warrants from Girard Municipal Court for obstructing justice and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. Those charges were filed by Liberty police.

The two are wanted for questioning in the June 20 shooting death of Brandon Wylie, 30, who was shot and killed just after midnight on a walkway on Plazaview Court.

Ex-chief pleads not guilty

CORTLAND

Gary Mink, former Cortland police chief, entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday in Central District Court to failure to stop after an accident and failure to control his vehicle in a June 24 accident along state Route 46 in Bazetta Township.

Judge Thomas Campbell set a $1,000 personal-recognizance bond for Mink, 61, of Cortland, meaning Mink did not have to pay anything.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Mink’s vehicle returned to the roadway after traveling 210 feet through the ditch and hitting a culvert near the Tamer Win Golf Course. The crash left pieces of the vehicle behind and apparently flattened one tire.

Mink continued to drive the vehicle home, but a Cortland police officer followed a mud trail from the crash to Mink’s house, where a sergeant with the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to talk to Mink, but Mink would not come to the door.

OVI checkpoint arrests

AUSTINTOWN

Officers arrested a couple at an OVI checkpoint after finding several pills in their vehicle.

After smelling a marijuana odor and hearing an admission to drinking alcohol, officers searched the car of Vicmarie Santiago-Pellot, 31, which was also occupied by Marlon Williams, 29, both of Fairfax Street in Youngstown, according to police reports.

Officers said they found one acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pill, one unknown red pill, one clear bag of marijuana, one marijuana grinder, four methocarbamol pills and three nortriptyline pills.

Williams told officers the marijuana contraband and some of the pills were his, reports said. Williams was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and issued a summons for having marijuana paraphernalia.

Santiago-Pellot was charged with possessing a schedule II controlled substance for the remainder of the pills.

New exhibit at museum

YOUNGSTOWN

A new exhibit of woven portraits is set to open at noon Friday at The Arms Family Museum, 648 Wick Ave. “Threads of the Past: Woven Portraits of Local Citizens” is a collection on loan from William Walker. This exhibit will showcase Walker’s portraits and his subjects’ biographies. The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 9.

Walker learned the art of weaving as a student at Youngstown State University. After discovering a double-weave process that allowed him to capture portraits in woven form, he decided to feature local citizens as his subject matter.

Using a multi-harness floor loom with a double-weave pickup, Walker weaves two layers of cloth while hand-manipulating threads through both layers to produce the woven image. His images are colored using fabric dyes, with variations depicting references to his subjects’ histories.

Medical services at jail

BAZETTA

Trumbull County commissioners Wednesday authorized their clerk to advertise for bids for a physician or medical corporation to provide medical services at the Trumbull County jail.

The commissioners announced last month they would seek bids for the work because Dr. Phillip Malvasi and his staff have provided the services without being bid. Malvasi and his staff have provided the services since 2001, according to Vindicator files. They have worked month to month in recent years.

In a separate resolution, the commissioners approved an increase of $4,000 per month to Malvasi, raising the total to $31,017 per month.

Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa said the reason for the increase is Malvasi is adding another nurse.

Judge lowers bond

WARREN

A judge has reduced the bond for Robin L. Caviness Jr., 39, of Elm Road in Howland from $2 million to $1 million in the June 11 shooting death of Clayton Bender, 23, of Kenilworth Avenue.

Caviness’ attorney asked Judge W. Wyatt McKay for a bond reduction Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas court, citing Caviness having “no criminal record to speak of,” six children and a good job.

Caviness is accused of killing Bender as Bender sat in the back of a Cadillac parked behind Madden’s Bar and Grill on Youngstown Road in Niles.

Caviness is charged with murder, three counts of felonious assault and one count of possession of a firearm in a liquor-permit premises.

Fire department grant

WARREN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, announced a $69,170 federal grant for the Warren Fire Department for health and wellness.

“Maintaining good fitness can help firefighters cut down on neck, back and shoulder injuries that routinely occur on the fire ground,” said Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle. “This will also reduce [workers’] compensation rate and time lost to injuries. The Warren City Fire Department will be much more able to protect the lives and properties of our citizens with healthier and more physically fit firefighters.”

‘Diamond in the Rough’

YOUNGSTOWN

“A Diamond in the Rough,” an exhibit by local topiary artist Mike Gibson, is on display at the outdoor gallery at Mill Creek MetroParks’ Fellows Riverside Gardens.

Gibson uses his landscaping and art skills to turn trees and shrubs into whimsical living sculptures.

The title of the exhibit is a recognition of the 60th anniversary of Fellows.

The free exhibit is on display through Dec. 31. Gibson will be available to meet visitors from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 12 in the gazebo.outdoor gallery.