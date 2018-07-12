BREAKING: Warrants issued for suspect in Sunday shooting

Report says fire at Market Street building was arson


July 12, 2018 at 12:45p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a fire Tuesday evening at a vacant Market Street business was deliberately set.

Crews were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 2516 Market St. building and found heavy smoke from the second floor and the roof. A second alarm for more crews was also sounded, reports said.

Damage is listed at $10,000. There were no injuries.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$395000