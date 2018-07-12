Report says fire at Market Street building was arson
YOUNGSTOWN
Reports said a fire Tuesday evening at a vacant Market Street business was deliberately set.
Crews were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 2516 Market St. building and found heavy smoke from the second floor and the roof. A second alarm for more crews was also sounded, reports said.
Damage is listed at $10,000. There were no injuries.
