Racino revenue up

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course reported slot-machine revenue of $10.1 million in June 2018, up from $9.5 million made in June 2017. The Austintown racino had an average of 1,034 slot machines in June 2018 and the same in June 2017, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission.

The state’s seven racinos reported total slot-machine revenue of $87.3 million, up from $78 million made in June 2017. The state’s four casinos reported June revenue of $67 million, which compares with $64 million reported last June.

Shale-well production

COLUMBUS

During the first quarter of 2018, Ohio’s horizontal shale wells produced 3,942,251 barrels of oil and 531 billion cubic feet of natural gas, according to figures released Wednesday by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Natural-gas production increased 42.85 percent over the first quarter of 2017, and oil production decreased by 3.6 percent for the same period, ODNR said.

The ONDR quarterly report lists 1,949 horizontal shale wells, 1,909 of which reported oil and natural-gas production for the quarter.

From those numbers, ODNR reported the average amount of oil produced was 2,066 barrels and the average amount of natural gas produced was 278,454 Mcf.

Comcast sweetens bid for Sky pay TV

LONDON

Comcast is sweetening its bid for European pay-TV operator Sky after Fox raised the stakes. Comcast is offering $34 billion, trumping Fox’s increased offer of $32.5 billion.

Both media companies are seeking Sky’s TV channels, 22.5 million customers and lucrative rights to English Premier League soccer matches. The battle for Sky is unfolding as Comcast engages in another duel with Disney for Fox’s entertainment operations, including Fox’s current 39 percent stake in Sky. Disney currently submitted the top bid for Fox.

Trump administration slashes ‘Obamacare’ sign-up assistance

washington

For the second time in days, the Trump administration is taking action to undercut the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Tuesday announced steep funding cuts for sign-up assistance through state-based programs called “navigators.”

Financing for the 2019 enrollment season is being cut to $10 million from $36 million. The program also was cut last year.

Execution blocked after drug objection

LAS VEGAS

A Nevada judge effectively blocked the execution of a two-time killer Wednesday after a pharmaceutical company objected to the use of one of its drugs to put someone to death.

Clark County District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez disallowed the drug in a ruling that came less than nine hours before Scott Raymond Dozier, 47, was to be executed by injection with a three-chemical combination never before tried in the U.S.

State prison officials called off the 8 p.m. execution. They could appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court.

Staff/wire reports