13-year-old charged with domestic violence for 4th time this year

Staff report
GIRARD
Cameron Easterling, 13, is charged with domestic violence for the fourth time this year after an incident Tuesday, according to a police report.
Police responded to a call at 11:15 p.m. on East Second Street and were advised Easterling might have a homemade flamethrower.
A 31-year-old woman said the boy tried to smother her with a pillow, doused her with a spray cleaner then fashioned a homemade flamethrower out of a body deodorant spray can.
The report said police found Easterling hiding in a bedroom.
The woman told police she believed he was just trying to scare her, but he was taken to the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center.
Stanley Elkins, Trumbull County prosecutor in the juvenile division, said the prosecutor’s office determines what consequence and treatment is appropriate for a juvenile on a case-to case-basis.
Elkins said in Trumbull County, there are services available for juveniles who go through the system, including mental health, counseling, drug counseling and anger management.
Domestic charges are misdemeanors but become a felony after a repeat offense, according to the Ohio Revised Code. Elkins couldn’t comment on whether Easterling was charged with a misdemeanor or a felony, as he is a juvenile.
The Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center also offers programs for juveniles.
In some cases, a charge can be dropped if a juvenile enrolls in a program and works with a counselor – but not with domestic violence, according to an official with the center.
