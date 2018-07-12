Plans scrapped for Italian restaurant at new hotel

YOUNGSTOWN

Plans to bring Italian restaurant YOSTERIA to the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel downtown are no more.

Alex Zordich, YOSTERIA owner, confirmed to The Vindicator Thursday that he opted not to move forward with plans to locate in the hotel after he and the building developer could not come to an agreement.

“It just didn’t work out, unfortunately,” Zordich said. “It was nothing personal on either end, we just couldn’t find the right agreement for both sides.”

He said he remains on good terms with the building developers.

The hotel was developed by local developer Dominic Marchionda, who runs downtown development company NYO Property Group, and the Pan Brothers Associates of New York. Marchionda could not immediately be reached for comment.

The hotel, located in the renovated Stambaugh Building on Central Square, opened in May.

In the months leading up to the opening, the plans for the hotel’s first floor included an upscale restaurant, coffee shop and YOSTERIA, which was slated to offer hand-crafted wine, bread and regional Italian food.

Bistro 1907, an upscale restaurant in the style of a modern French bistro, opened in May.

Chef and owner Mark Canzonetta said the restaurant has been more successful than he imagined it would be.

“It’s been going fantastic. Way better than expected – beyond our wildest dreams,” he said.

