BREAKING: Officials seek public's help in locating pair sought in June 20 shooting death

Papa John’s founder quits over slur


July 12, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

NEW YORK

Papa John’s founder John Schnatter has resigned as chairman of the board.

The company made the announcement late Wednesday, hours after Schnatter apologized for using a racial slur during a conference call in May.

Forbes said Schnatter used the N-word during a media training exercise. When asked how he would distance himself from racist groups, Schnatter reportedly complained that Colonel Sanders never faced a backlash for using the word.

In a statement, Schnatter said reports attributing use of “inappropriate and hurtful” language to him were true.

