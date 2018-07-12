Papa John’s founder quits over slur
Associated Press
NEW YORK
Papa John’s founder John Schnatter has resigned as chairman of the board.
The company made the announcement late Wednesday, hours after Schnatter apologized for using a racial slur during a conference call in May.
Forbes said Schnatter used the N-word during a media training exercise. When asked how he would distance himself from racist groups, Schnatter reportedly complained that Colonel Sanders never faced a backlash for using the word.
In a statement, Schnatter said reports attributing use of “inappropriate and hurtful” language to him were true.
