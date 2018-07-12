Pair facing charges after early morning traffic stop
YOUNGSTOWN — Police early today found an unloaded .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun and crack cocaine after pulling over a car about 12:20 a.m. at East Lucius Avenue and Southern Boulevard for excessive window tint.
Reports said the driver of the car, Mark Moody, 28, of West Ravenwood Avenue gave police permission to search the car. The gun was found underneath the hood and Moody was arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The drugs were found in the car where the passenger, Kimberly Hill, 28, was sitting. She was arrested for possession of cocaine.
Moody and Hill were both booked into the Mahoning County jail.
