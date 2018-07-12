BREAKING: Officials seek public's help in locating pair sought in June 20 shooting death

Officials seek public's help in locating pair sought in June 20 shooting death


July 12, 2018 at 10:07a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police, U.S. Marshals and CrimeStoppers Youngstown are having a press conference at the Plazaview housing complex to seek the public's help information on two men who are wanted for questioning in a June 20 shooting death on Plazaview Court.

Authorities are looking for Brian Donlow, 23 and Lorice Moore, 22, for questioning in the June 20 shooting death of Brandon Wylie, 30, who was found shot to death just after midnight.

Both men have warrants for unrelated cases from Trumbull County.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call 330-746-CLUE.

