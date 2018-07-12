Officials seek public's help in locating pair sought in June 20 shooting death
YOUNGSTOWN — Police, U.S. Marshals and CrimeStoppers Youngstown are having a press conference at the Plazaview housing complex to seek the public's help information on two men who are wanted for questioning in a June 20 shooting death on Plazaview Court.
Authorities are looking for Brian Donlow, 23 and Lorice Moore, 22, for questioning in the June 20 shooting death of Brandon Wylie, 30, who was found shot to death just after midnight.
Both men have warrants for unrelated cases from Trumbull County.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call 330-746-CLUE.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 11, 2018 12:48 p.m.
Men sought by marshals also suspects in East Side death
- June 21, 2018 midnight
Bond set in Wilson Avenue murder case
- June 20, 2018 12:04 a.m.
YPD makes arrests in one of two homicides
- July 12, 2018 midnight
METRO DIGEST || School board to appeal decision about HB 70
- April 16, 2018 midnight
worth a look April 16, 2018
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.