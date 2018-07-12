ODDLY ENOUGH

Margarita-loving bear takes a dip in hot tub

Mark Hough had barely taken a sip of his afternoon margarita June 29 when he heard twigs snapping and leaves rustling in his lush Altadena, Calif., backyard.

At first he brushed it off as the sounds of his neighbor pottering next door, but the noise grew louder.

“So I got up, looked over in the bushes and lo and behold there’s a bear climbing up over my fence,” Hough said July 2.

The sighting was the first of many encounters Hough would have with the bear that particularly hot June 29 afternoon – over the course of a few hours the bear availed itself of Hough’s backyard, his hot tub, and the cocktail he left behind.

After first spotting the bear, Hough retreated inside, only to later find the furry intruder “bobbling away in the Jacuzzi enjoying himself.”

Hough recorded video of the bear lolling in the unheated hot tub with the jets on. The creature played with the chlorinator and tossed the thermometer in the air, Hough said.

“He was playing having a grand old time,” he added.

Bears have been frequently filmed romping around the community that straddles city and wilderness. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Joana Warren said the department received six bear-sighting calls June 29, but failed to find it.

The bear’s dip only last a few minutes before it emerged and lumbered around the yard. Then it “popped out of the bushes, walked right over to the margarita, knocked it over and lapped it,” Hough said.

About an hour later, Hough was talking to a neighbor when some oak leaves fluttered to the ground. Hough looked up to see the bear slumbering in the tree.

“So he had his margarita, he had his Jacuzzi, and now he’s ready for an hour nap,” Hough said.

Hough said the bear ultimately hustled away down the street. After the encounter, Hough made himself two margaritas to make up for the one he lost. “It was an interesting Friday to say the least,” Hough said.

Retriever praised for saving owner from snake

ANTHEM, Ariz.

A golden retriever in Arizona is earning praise for saving his owner from a rattlesnake attack.

KPHO-TV in Phoenix reports that Todd the dog leaped between Paula Godwin and the deadly snake recently after she nearly stepped on the venomous reptile during a morning hike.

Instead of striking Godwin, she says the snake bite Todd on his snout. Godwin says she rushed her dog to an animal hospital in Anthem where he was treated for the bite. Todd is expected to make a full recovery.

Godwin says had Todd not gotten between her and the snake she would have been bitten.

Associated Press