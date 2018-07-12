Marshals arrest one of two men sought in fatal shooting


July 12, 2018 at 5:34p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — One of two men wanted for the June 20 murder of Brandon Wylie, 30, is in custody.

Brian Donlow, 23, was arrested late this afternoon, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals said

A second suspect, Lorice Moore, 22, is still being sought

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$359900