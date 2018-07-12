Marshals arrest one of two men sought in fatal shooting
YOUNGSTOWN — One of two men wanted for the June 20 murder of Brandon Wylie, 30, is in custody.
Brian Donlow, 23, was arrested late this afternoon, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals said
A second suspect, Lorice Moore, 22, is still being sought
