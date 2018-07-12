Kalna opts for trial in trafficking case

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

A man facing human-trafficking and compelling prostitution charges – where the victims were two of his female relatives – rejected a plea offer Wednesday by prosecutors.

The decision by David Kalna, 37, means he will go on trial Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughin told the judge that Kalna turned down an offer that would have sentenced him to 13 years in prison.

If convicted, Kalna faces a maximum sentence of 33 years.

Kalna and a co-defendant were secretly indicted by a grand jury in April. The co-defendant has yet to be found. McLaughlin said that defendant has left the state and possibly the country.

Kalna turned down an offer to plead guilty to a count of trafficking in persons.

Kalna and the co-defendant were secretly indicted April 12 by a grand jury on two counts of trafficking in persons, three counts of rape, a count of gross sexual imposition and two counts of compelling prostitution.

He was taken into custody after police arrested him on a traffic violation.

McLaughlin said she expects her presentation of evidence in the trial to be completed by sometime Tuesday, or a little more than a day after a jury is selected.