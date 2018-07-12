Los Angeles Zoo's new western lowland gorilla to make debut
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A female western lowland gorilla is making her debut at the Los Angeles Zoo.
The 24-year-old gorilla named Ndjia (in-gee-uh) will be out in her new habitat Thursday morning.
She was brought from the San Diego Zoo on May 9 to be paired with the Los Angeles Zoo's male silverback gorilla, Kelly, under a program that breeds western lowland gorillas, a species considered critically endangered in the wild.
It's the first breeding opportunity for Ndjia, who was slowly introduced to the LA Zoo's other gorillas. The zoo say's it's hoped she and the 31-year-old Kelly take a liking to each other.
Western lowland gorillas are native to Cameroon, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, and Angola.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 17, 2017 1:39 p.m.
60-year-old gorilla, 1st to be born in a zoo, dies in Ohio
- November 29, 2017 11:11 a.m.
Toledo Zoo welcomes baby gorilla
- December 23, 2016 midnight
Happy birthday, Colo: Oldest gorilla in the US turns 60
- October 2, 2016 midnight
Baby gorilla enlarges family at zoo
- November 11, 2016 8:58 a.m.
31-year-old gorilla dies at Columbus Zoo
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.