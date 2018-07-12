BREAKING: Warrants issued for suspect in Sunday shooting

Los Angeles Zoo's new western lowland gorilla to make debut


July 12, 2018 at 10:40a.m.

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A female western lowland gorilla is making her debut at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The 24-year-old gorilla named Ndjia (in-gee-uh) will be out in her new habitat Thursday morning.

She was brought from the San Diego Zoo on May 9 to be paired with the Los Angeles Zoo's male silverback gorilla, Kelly, under a program that breeds western lowland gorillas, a species considered critically endangered in the wild.

It's the first breeding opportunity for Ndjia, who was slowly introduced to the LA Zoo's other gorillas. The zoo say's it's hoped she and the 31-year-old Kelly take a liking to each other.

Western lowland gorillas are native to Cameroon, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, and Angola.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$395000