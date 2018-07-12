Hubbard couple transform Downtown Cafe into grille and tavern

HUBBARD

It was Dave Matanin’s dream to own a restaurant and bar, and with the opening of Matanin’s Eagle Grille and Tavern on 29 N. Main St. that dream has become a reality.

“I always wanted to do this,” he said.

Before Matanin became a restaurant owner, he worked at Wheatland Tube for 38 years. Marcia Matanin, his wife and restaurant co-owner, is a professor at Youngstown State University.

The grand opening will be 11 a.m. July 21, and there will be drink and food specials. The restaurant is open for business now from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For now, people can get lunch and dinner at Matanin’s, and as business grows the owners will add breakfast items.

The restaurant, formerly the Downtown Café, has gone through some changes in ownership over the years. The Matanins bought the building in April and have been renovating it since.

The Matanins have lived in Hubbard for 27 years, and wanted the business to be in Hubbard.

