Fire damages building on Market Street

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A fire of unknown origin caused severe damage to a vacant two-story brick office building at 2516 Market St. on Wednesday night between AAA Customs and a vacant lot.

Fire Chief Barry Finley said the department’s arson investigator was on the scene, but it was too early to determine the cause of the two-alarm blaze and to give a damage estimate or to declare it a total loss.

Searches found no victims in the building, and no injuries to firefighters were reported.

The chief said extra equipment, including two ladder trucks, and personnel were called out because of the size of the building and to prevent additional damage.

The fire was reported at about 9:30 p.m. and firefighters were still cleaning up the scene at 11 p.m.

An area resident said he thought the building had been closed for several years and remembered it housed an insurance office.

Finley said it is not known if people were living in the building or kids playing, but a back door was open.

The building is across Market Street from the former McDonald’s Restaurant and Bestway Gas and Food Mart at 2501 Market.