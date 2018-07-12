East Palestine superintendent named to top ESC post


July 12, 2018 at 5:11p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County Educational Service Center’s Board of Education has selected Traci Hostetler, East Palestine superintendent, as it’s new superintendent for the next three years.

“I’m eager to serve the kids in the valley,” Hostetler said simply.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$359900