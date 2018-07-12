East Palestine superintendent named to top ESC post
YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County Educational Service Center’s Board of Education has selected Traci Hostetler, East Palestine superintendent, as it’s new superintendent for the next three years.
“I’m eager to serve the kids in the valley,” Hostetler said simply.
