Clark beats Butler in playoff for last Greatest boys spot; Horvath grabs girls spot
The sixth qualifier of the Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior series teed off today at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course in Hermitage.
Here are the scores and the qualifiers for next week’s finals. Lower scores than the qualifier score means those players previously qualified.
==
BOYS u17
75* Q-Anthony Clark Yankee Run Golf Course
75* Keegan Butler Mill Creek Golf Course
115 Connor Sigler Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
100 Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course
97 Dale Nitzsky Mill Creek Golf Course
97 Jonathan Hiner Yankee Run Golf Course
95 Robert Shelton Avalon at Squaw Creek
95 Patrick Kennedy Mill Creek Golf Course
94 Dante Flak Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
93 Andy Murphy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
92 Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course
88 Jake Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course
88 Michael Chaplow Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
88 Luke Eyster Lake Club
88 Kyle Koziel Mill Creek Golf Course
87 Noah Zoldan Youngstown Country Club
87 Mason Liburdi Hickory VFW Golf Course
86 Joey Vitali Avalon South Golf Course
86 Seamus Chrystal Avalon at Squaw Creek
85 Aiden Wiesemann Salem Hills Golf Course
84 Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course
83 Bobby Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club
82 Matthew Kinkela New Castle Country Club
81 Zavier Bokan Mahoning Country Club
81 Jimmy Graham Trumbull Country Club
79 Alex Rapp Lake Club
(* Tied after 18; Clark wins on 2nd playoff hole)
==
GIRLS u17
76 Erika Hoover New Castle Country Club
88 Q-Madison Horvath Mill Creek Golf Course
95 Gianna Myers Mill Creek Golf Course
96 Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course
99 Olivia Taylor Avalon at Squaw Creek
101 Emily Jackson Mill Creek Golf Course
111 Lucia Naples Lake Club
==
GIRLS u14
78 Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter
84 Mckenzie Gustas Tam O'Shanter
99 Q-Haley Tisone Tippecanoe Country Club
102 Alyssa Rapp Lake Club
108 Ava Staebler Tippecanoe Country Club
108 Sophia Yurich Lake Club
==
BOYS u14
92 Dominic Kapics Duck Creek Golf Course
85 Q-Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course
86 Michael Porter Avalon Lakes Golf Course
87 Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course
92 Rocco Turner Tippecanoe Country Club
99 Nolan Williard Lake Club
101 Anthony Cesario Yankee Run Golf Course
109 Drew Marzich Tippecanoe Country Club
110 Nate Smrek Mill Creek Golf Course
118 Christopher Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.