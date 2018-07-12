BREAKING: Warrants issued for suspect in Sunday shooting

Clark beats Butler in playoff for last Greatest boys spot; Horvath grabs girls spot


July 12, 2018 at 2:55p.m.

The sixth qualifier of the Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior series teed off today at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course in Hermitage.

Here are the scores and the qualifiers for next week’s finals. Lower scores than the qualifier score means those players previously qualified.

==

BOYS u17

75* Q-Anthony Clark Yankee Run Golf Course

75* Keegan Butler Mill Creek Golf Course

115 Connor Sigler Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

100 Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course

97 Dale Nitzsky Mill Creek Golf Course

97 Jonathan Hiner Yankee Run Golf Course

95 Robert Shelton Avalon at Squaw Creek

95 Patrick Kennedy Mill Creek Golf Course

94 Dante Flak Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

93 Andy Murphy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

92 Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course

88 Jake Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course

88 Michael Chaplow Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

88 Luke Eyster Lake Club

88 Kyle Koziel Mill Creek Golf Course

87 Noah Zoldan Youngstown Country Club

87 Mason Liburdi Hickory VFW Golf Course

86 Joey Vitali Avalon South Golf Course

86 Seamus Chrystal Avalon at Squaw Creek

85 Aiden Wiesemann Salem Hills Golf Course

84 Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course

83 Bobby Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club

82 Matthew Kinkela New Castle Country Club

81 Zavier Bokan Mahoning Country Club

81 Jimmy Graham Trumbull Country Club

79 Alex Rapp Lake Club

(* Tied after 18; Clark wins on 2nd playoff hole)

==


GIRLS u17


76 Erika Hoover New Castle Country Club

88 Q-Madison Horvath Mill Creek Golf Course

95 Gianna Myers Mill Creek Golf Course

96 Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course

99 Olivia Taylor Avalon at Squaw Creek

101 Emily Jackson Mill Creek Golf Course

111 Lucia Naples Lake Club

==


GIRLS u14


78 Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter

84 Mckenzie Gustas Tam O'Shanter

99 Q-Haley Tisone Tippecanoe Country Club

102 Alyssa Rapp Lake Club

108 Ava Staebler Tippecanoe Country Club

108 Sophia Yurich Lake Club

==

BOYS u14

92 Dominic Kapics Duck Creek Golf Course

85 Q-Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course

86 Michael Porter Avalon Lakes Golf Course

87 Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course

92 Rocco Turner Tippecanoe Country Club

99 Nolan Williard Lake Club

101 Anthony Cesario Yankee Run Golf Course

109 Drew Marzich Tippecanoe Country Club

110 Nate Smrek Mill Creek Golf Course

118 Christopher Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club

