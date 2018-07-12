Clark beats Butler in playoff for last Greatest boys spot; Horvath grabs girls spot

The sixth qualifier of the Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior series teed off today at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course in Hermitage.

Here are the scores and the qualifiers for next week’s finals. Lower scores than the qualifier score means those players previously qualified.

==

BOYS u17

75* Q-Anthony Clark Yankee Run Golf Course



75* Keegan Butler Mill Creek Golf Course



115 Connor Sigler Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



100 Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course



97 Dale Nitzsky Mill Creek Golf Course



97 Jonathan Hiner Yankee Run Golf Course



95 Robert Shelton Avalon at Squaw Creek



95 Patrick Kennedy Mill Creek Golf Course



94 Dante Flak Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



93 Andy Murphy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club



92 Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course



88 Jake Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course



88 Michael Chaplow Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



88 Luke Eyster Lake Club



88 Kyle Koziel Mill Creek Golf Course



87 Noah Zoldan Youngstown Country Club



87 Mason Liburdi Hickory VFW Golf Course



86 Joey Vitali Avalon South Golf Course



86 Seamus Chrystal Avalon at Squaw Creek



85 Aiden Wiesemann Salem Hills Golf Course



84 Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course



83 Bobby Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club



82 Matthew Kinkela New Castle Country Club



81 Zavier Bokan Mahoning Country Club



81 Jimmy Graham Trumbull Country Club



79 Alex Rapp Lake Club



(* Tied after 18; Clark wins on 2nd playoff hole)

==







GIRLS u17







76 Erika Hoover New Castle Country Club



88 Q-Madison Horvath Mill Creek Golf Course



95 Gianna Myers Mill Creek Golf Course



96 Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course



99 Olivia Taylor Avalon at Squaw Creek



101 Emily Jackson Mill Creek Golf Course



111 Lucia Naples Lake Club



==







GIRLS u14







78 Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter



84 Mckenzie Gustas Tam O'Shanter



99 Q-Haley Tisone Tippecanoe Country Club



102 Alyssa Rapp Lake Club



108 Ava Staebler Tippecanoe Country Club



108 Sophia Yurich Lake Club



==





BOYS u14





92 Dominic Kapics Duck Creek Golf Course



85 Q-Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course



86 Michael Porter Avalon Lakes Golf Course



87 Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course



92 Rocco Turner Tippecanoe Country Club



99 Nolan Williard Lake Club



101 Anthony Cesario Yankee Run Golf Course



109 Drew Marzich Tippecanoe Country Club



110 Nate Smrek Mill Creek Golf Course



118 Christopher Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club