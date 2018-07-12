Warren firefighters get health and wellness grant
WARREN
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, today announced a $69,170 federal grant for the Warren Fire Department for health and wellness.
“Maintaining good fitness can help firefighters cut down on neck, back and shoulder injuries that routinely occur on the fire ground,” said Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle. “This will also reduce [workers’] compensation rate and time lost to injuries. The Warren City Fire Department will be much more able to protect the lives and properties of our citizens with healthier and more physically fit firefighters.”
