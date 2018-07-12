Trumbull executive's wife blasts commissioners for lack of response

Staff report

BAZETTA

The wife of Trish Nuskievicz asked that Trumbull County commissioners “put a stop” to the bullying and retaliation she says has been directed by the county engineer’s office toward the planning commission’s executive director.

“I am deeply saddened at the lack of help Trumbull County men in power have been unwilling to give to a woman asking for their help,” Heidi Nuskievicz said, reading a statement at Wednesday’s county commissioners meeting. Trish Nuskievicz is the planning commission’s executive director.

“If it were your mother, daughter, sister, grandmother or granddaughter that was being treated the same way she has been treated, I think you would be doing the right thing and helping,” she said.

She was referring to a letter Trish Nuskievicz read Tuesday to her planning commission board in which she alleged she has been the victim of psychological abuse orchestrated by Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith “and his associates.”

Read more about the matter in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.