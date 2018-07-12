BREAKING: Officials seek public's help in locating pair sought in June 20 shooting death

Tesla announces deal for Shanghai factory


July 11, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first factory outside the United States in Shanghai.

Tesla says an agreement signed Tuesday with a Shanghai city government agency calls for construction to start in the near future. It says production would begin three years after that and eventually increase to 500,000 vehicles annually.

China is the world’s biggest electric vehicle market. Automakers are investing heavily to develop models to appeal to local customers.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$395000