Summit Academy's parent company making changes in wake of state violations

YOUNGSTOWN

Summit Academy Management has responded to an Ohio Department of Education report that found one of its local charter schools out of compliance with state laws.

Summit Academy Secondary School’s violations included a lack of formal curriculum, improper procedure and documentation of student disabilities, lack of licensed teachers in some classrooms and grade-appropriate work not being provided to students, among other issues.

The secondary school is at 2800 Shady Run Road.

“The selective review uncovered several local practices that fail to meet Summit Academy Management standards,” said John Guyer, CEO of Summit Academy Management in Akron. “Our company takes these findings very seriously. SAM has begun taking corrective action and will continue to do so to bring this facility in line with our expectation for excellence.”

