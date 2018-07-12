BREAKING: Officials seek public's help in locating pair sought in June 20 shooting death

Ohio governor to roll out new plan to combat Lake Erie algae


July 11, 2018 at 2:24p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's governor is set to announce new steps to combat toxic algae in Lake Erie.

Republican Gov. John Kasich's office says he'll announce a new plan on Wednesday to deal with water quality issues.

The governor's office has said in recent months he's considering issuing an executive order that would create new regulations on agriculture to reduce fertilizer and manure runoff that's feeding Lake Erie's algae blooms.

State officials have been saying that voluntary steps farmers have taken to scale back fertilizers contributing to the lake's massive algae blooms aren't working fast enough.

Farm groups have pushed back against calls for increased regulations, saying it's not clear what the best approach is for solving the algae problem.

