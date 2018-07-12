Market Street building damaged by fire tonight
YOUNGSTOWN
A fire of unknown origin caused severe damage to a vacant two-story brick office building at 2516 Market St. on the west side of the street between AAA Customs and a vacant lot.
Fire Chief Barry Finley said the arson investigator was on the scene but it was too early to determine the cause of the two-alarm blaze and to give a damage estimate.
Finley said no victims were found in the building and no injuries to firefighters were reported.
The chief said extra equipment, including two ladder trucks, and personnel were called out because of the size of the building.
