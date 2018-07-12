Family of walker killed in 2015 to get $65K in wrongful-death suit

WARREN

The family of Amy Huffman, who was hit by a truck as she walked along state Route 193 in Liberty Township on Jan. 28, 2015, has settled a wrongful-death suit for $90,000, of which five family members will split $65,000.

Huffman’s estate filed suit in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in 2016 against the driver, Ryan M. Tolone, now 32, of Girard, who was a part-time Brookfield police officer at the time and a full-time corrections officer at the Trumbull County jail.

Tolone later resigned from the police department. He was fired from his job at the jail after jail officials learned Tolone was using the drug Suboxone without a prescription at the time of the at 10:39 p.m. crash because he was addicted to oxycodone.

The lawsuit accused Tolone of negligently operating his vehicle. Tolone was never charged with a crime in the crash. The Girard Municipal Court prosecutor at the time, Atty. Michael Bloom, said he concluded that Suboxone doesn’t affect a person’s ability to drive.

