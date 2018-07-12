2018 Farmers National Greatest Golfer course lists

Registrations are heating up for the 2018 Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of the Valley — and the event is still a month away.

But more divisions bring more promise for the ninth year of the event, produced by the Vindicator.

We're pleased to announce the course lineup for this year.

The new division format for Greatest this year has us adjusting the normal rotations. But based on player projections, here’s a tentative course plan for the Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of the Valley adult tournament Aug. 17-19.

If we get surprised by some player totals, we may have to adjust these.

But we feel good about saying:

==

FRIDAY:

Mill Creek North

8 a.m.-9:30: Men's Open, Men’s 3-6 handicaps and Ladies Open, 9+, 15-20, 21-25

1 p.m.-2:30: Men's 3-6 and 11-13

(NOTE - Men's 3-6 will be split betw morn and afternoon wave.)

Mill Creek South

8 a.m.-9:30: Seniors Open, 4-8, 9-13 and 14-20 handicaps, Super Seniors, Men’s 7-10 and 17-21 Handicap

1 p.m.-2:30: Men's 7-10 and Men’s 14-16

NOTE - (Men's 7-10 will be split betw morn and afternoon wave.)

=

SATURDAY

Avalon — Men’s 7-10 and 11-13 — 10:30 a.m.

Oak Tree — Men’s 14-16 and 17-21 — 2 p.m.

Tippecanoe— Men’s Open and 3-6, Ladies Open, 9-14, 15-20, 21-25 — 10 a.m.

Youngstown — Seniors Open, 4-8, 9-13, 14-20, Supers — 10:30 a.m.