BUSINESS DIGEST || Bob and Chuck Eddy Dealership under new ownership

AUSTINTOWN

Bob and Chuck Eddy Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram dealership on Mahoning Avenue has been purchased by the Pennsylvania-based Jim Shorkey Auto Group, which operates seven car dealerships in western Pennsylvania.

The dealership has been in business at its current location since 1969, according to Vindicator files. It is now operating as Jim Shorkey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Youngstown and Jim Shorkey Youngstown Alfa Romeo.

Grand opening change at Sheetz

AUSTINTOWN

The date for a grand opening of a new Sheetz at 1101 N. Canfield-Niles Road has been changed, according to a news release. The new location will open Thursday, with the grand opening to follow July 17, beginning at 10 a.m.

Customers will receive free self-serve coffee and soda for a limited time as part of the opening. Also, Sheetz will donate $2,500 each to Second Harvest Food Bank of Mahoning Valley and Special Olympics of Ohio.

Sheetz operates 577 stores in the U.S.

Work at TBEIC

WARREN

The Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, 125 W. Market St., will offer a free co-working day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. The event will feature coffee from NOVA and networking opportunities. Email rose@tbeic.org if you’re interested in working from TBEIC for the day.

Help for animals

CANFIELD

This month's Mahoning Valley Young Professionals volunteer opportunity will be from 5 to 8 p.m. July 26 at Animal Charity, 525 W. Main St. There are about 40 dogs in need of volunteers, according to a news release. RSVP by July 24 by responding to the Facebook event, email gives@mvypclub.com or sign up at the organization's July mixer.

Kruman-Dearing merger complete

PITTSBURGH, PA.

Earlier this year, Pittsburgh-based Kruman Equipment Co. completed its final business transaction with the acquisition of the third-generation family business by Youngstown-based company Dearing Compressor & Pump Co., according to a news release. The acquisition marked the merging of two of the oldest Gardner Denver industrial air compressor distributors, the company said.

Kruman said the final transaction was completed 82 years to the day since the company was founded by Eric and Brian Kruman's grandfather. The brothers wanted to leave the business together, and did so when they ended their roles at Kruman in June, the company said.

Dearing is a family business started in Youngstown more than 70 years ago, according to the release.

