Akron man gets a year in prison in child sex sting

YOUNGSTOWN

An Akron man who pleaded guilty to charges he arranged to meet a 15-year-old girl over the internet – only to be met by police – was sentenced Monday to a year in prison.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to James Smith Jr., 52, on charges of importuning and attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

Smith was arrested in February as one of 10 people booked into the jail as part of a sting operation by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and nine other police agencies targeting men looking for underage girls on the internet for sex.

