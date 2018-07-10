youngstown STREET PAVING

The following streets will be paved this summer as part of a $1,185,206 project in Youngstown:

Ridge Avenue from Overland Avenue to Edwards Street

Hillman Street from Parkwood Avenue to Lakewood Ave.

Berkley Avenue from Dale Street to Kimmel Street

Hawthorne Street from Glenwood Avenue to Edwards Street

Wick Avenue from Sycamore Street to Olive Street

Berkley Avenue from Springdale Avenue to Hill Street

Park Vista Drive from Victor Avenue to Republic Avenue

Republic Avenue from Landsdowne Boulevard to Forestview Drive

Hillman Street from Chicago Avenue to Warren Avenue

Woodbine Avenue from Kensington Avenue to Wick Avenue

Woodbine Avenue from Bryson Street to Elm Street

Kenmore Avenue from Hillman Street to Oak Hill Avenue

Atkinson Avenue from 2060 Atkinson Ave. to 2255 Atkinson Ave.

Lamar Avenue from Oak Street Extension 1300 feet south

Way Avenue from Stocker Avenue to the dead end

Bruce Street from Oak Street to Himrod Avenue

Wardle Avenue from Roche Avenue to Millard Avenue

Kimmel Street from Miami Avenue to Lansdowne Boulevard

Stiles Avenue from Armstrong Avenue to the dead end

Clay Street from Euclid Avenue to Excelsior Avenue

Calvin Street from Victoria Street to the dead end

Alemeda Avenue from Turin Avenue to Margaret Avenue

Virginia Street from Jefferson Street to Superior Street

Park Avenue from Griffith Street to Covington Street

Granada Avenue from Cornado Avenue to Goletta Avenue

Ohio Avenue from Tod Avenue to Elm Street

Madison Avenue from Elm Street to Fifth Avenue

Oregon Avenue from Salt Springs Road to the dead end

Hampton Court from Mayfield Avenue to Mahoning Avenue

Oneta Street from Frank Sinkwich Street to Salt Springs Road

Maryland Avenue from Manhattan Avenue to Midland Avenue

Glenellen Avenue from Oakwood Avenue to Mahoning Avenue

Schenley Avenue from Connecticut Avenue to Burbank Avenue

Burbank Avenue from Schenley Avenue to Rhoda Avenue

Burbank Avenue from Bon Air Avenue to Osborne Avenue

Price Road from Wilkinson Avenue to Glacier Heights Road

Wehr Street from Belle Vista Avenue to Maryland Avenue

Schenley Avenue from Roy Street to Donald Avenue

Cherry Hill Avenue from Hazelwood Avenue to the dead end

Bears Den Road from Industrial Road to Meridian Road

Matta Avenue from Mahoning Avenue to 30 Matta Ave.

Bears Den Road from Canfield Road to 3214 Bears Den Road

Oran Drive from North Wendover Circle to Brunswick Road

Susan Circle from Christine Lane to Meridian Road

Baymar Drive from San Pedro Drive to the city limit

Winona Drive from Nokomis Road to Volney Road

Philadelphia Avenue from Rush Boulvard to South Avenue

Sherwood Avenue from Hudson Avenue to Hillman Street

Idora Avenue from Hudson Avenue to Firnley Avenue

Ravenwood Avenue from Firnley Avenue to Glenwood Avenue

Mistletoe Avenue from Glenwood Avenue to Firnley Avenue

Rush Boulevard from Boston Avenue to Avondale Avenue

Leah Avenue from Belden Avenue to Poland Avenue

Palmer Avenue from Homestead Avenue to Zedaker Street

Sheridan Road from Chatanooga Avenue to Country Club Avenue

Murray Avenue from Taft Avenue to Cooper Street

LaClede Court from Gibson Street to the cul-de-sac

Desoto Avenue from Mt. Vernon Street to Windsor Avenue

Dewey Avenue from Zedaker Street to Powersdale Avenue

Midlothian Boulevard from Loveland Avenue to the city limit

Source: Youngstown Department of Public Works