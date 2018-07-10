youngstown STREET PAVING
The following streets will be paved this summer as part of a $1,185,206 project in Youngstown:
Ridge Avenue from Overland Avenue to Edwards Street
Hillman Street from Parkwood Avenue to Lakewood Ave.
Berkley Avenue from Dale Street to Kimmel Street
Hawthorne Street from Glenwood Avenue to Edwards Street
Wick Avenue from Sycamore Street to Olive Street
Berkley Avenue from Springdale Avenue to Hill Street
Park Vista Drive from Victor Avenue to Republic Avenue
Republic Avenue from Landsdowne Boulevard to Forestview Drive
Ridge Avenue from Overland Avenue to Edwards Street
Hillman Street from Parkwood Avenue to Lakewood Avenue
Hillman Street from Chicago Avenue to Warren Avenue
Woodbine Avenue from Kensington Avenue to Wick Avenue
Woodbine Avenue from Bryson Street to Elm Street
Kenmore Avenue from Hillman Street to Oak Hill Avenue
Atkinson Avenue from 2060 Atkinson Ave. to 2255 Atkinson Ave.
Lamar Avenue from Oak Street Extension 1300 feet south
Way Avenue from Stocker Avenue to the dead end
Bruce Street from Oak Street to Himrod Avenue
Wardle Avenue from Roche Avenue to Millard Avenue
Kimmel Street from Miami Avenue to Lansdowne Boulevard
Stiles Avenue from Armstrong Avenue to the dead end
Clay Street from Euclid Avenue to Excelsior Avenue
Calvin Street from Victoria Street to the dead end
Alemeda Avenue from Turin Avenue to Margaret Avenue
Virginia Street from Jefferson Street to Superior Street
Park Avenue from Griffith Street to Covington Street
Granada Avenue from Cornado Avenue to Goletta Avenue
Ohio Avenue from Tod Avenue to Elm Street
Madison Avenue from Elm Street to Fifth Avenue
Oregon Avenue from Salt Springs Road to the dead end
Hampton Court from Mayfield Avenue to Mahoning Avenue
Oneta Street from Frank Sinkwich Street to Salt Springs Road
Maryland Avenue from Manhattan Avenue to Midland Avenue
Glenellen Avenue from Oakwood Avenue to Mahoning Avenue
Schenley Avenue from Connecticut Avenue to Burbank Avenue
Burbank Avenue from Schenley Avenue to Rhoda Avenue
Burbank Avenue from Bon Air Avenue to Osborne Avenue
Price Road from Wilkinson Avenue to Glacier Heights Road
Wehr Street from Belle Vista Avenue to Maryland Avenue
Schenley Avenue from Roy Street to Donald Avenue
Cherry Hill Avenue from Hazelwood Avenue to the dead end
Bears Den Road from Industrial Road to Meridian Road
Matta Avenue from Mahoning Avenue to 30 Matta Ave.
Bears Den Road from Canfield Road to 3214 Bears Den Road
Oran Drive from North Wendover Circle to Brunswick Road
Susan Circle from Christine Lane to Meridian Road
Baymar Drive from San Pedro Drive to the city limit
Winona Drive from Nokomis Road to Volney Road
Philadelphia Avenue from Rush Boulvard to South Avenue
Sherwood Avenue from Hudson Avenue to Hillman Street
Idora Avenue from Hudson Avenue to Firnley Avenue
Ravenwood Avenue from Firnley Avenue to Glenwood Avenue
Mistletoe Avenue from Glenwood Avenue to Firnley Avenue
Rush Boulevard from Boston Avenue to Avondale Avenue
Leah Avenue from Belden Avenue to Poland Avenue
Palmer Avenue from Homestead Avenue to Zedaker Street
Sheridan Road from Chatanooga Avenue to Country Club Avenue
Murray Avenue from Taft Avenue to Cooper Street
LaClede Court from Gibson Street to the cul-de-sac
Desoto Avenue from Mt. Vernon Street to Windsor Avenue
Dewey Avenue from Zedaker Street to Powersdale Avenue
Midlothian Boulevard from Loveland Avenue to the city limit
Source: Youngstown Department of Public Works
More like this from vindy.com
- May 15, 2017 midnight
YOUNGSTOWN PAVING Youngstown will be paving the following streets, primarily in neighborhoods, during June, July and August:
- September 14, 2016 9:55 p.m.
Road paving underway in Struthers
- July 6, 2017 1:29 p.m.
Youngstown board awards $912,093 contract to pave six city streets
- August 6, 2016 12:05 a.m.
- July 7, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Youngstown board awarded a $912,093 contract to pave six city streets
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.