TRUMBULL COUNTY FAIR


July 10, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

TRUMBULL COUNTY FAIR

Schedule

TODAY – OPENING DAY (free gate admission; rides cost $7)

8 a.m.: Gate C opens, other gates open at 10 a.m.

11 a.m.: 4-H booth judging

Noon: Opening Ceremony, Historical Stage

1 p.m.: Flower Show opens

1:30 p.m.: Jr. Fair Coronation

1-5 p.m.: Rides open

2 p.m.: Jr. Fair Horse Person Contest, Sawyer Ring

3:30 p.m.: Momentum Dance Studio, Historical Stage

5 p.m.: Fast & Furious Feet, Historical Stage

5:30 p.m.: Family Pride Bluegrass Band, Grandstand; Parade of Colors & Float Competition, 4-H area

6-11 p.m.: Rides open

6:30 p.m.: Northern Whiskey Band, Grandstand

7 p.m.: Parade of Colors Costume Class, Sawyer Ring

7:30 p.m.: Chris Higbee Concert, Grandstand ($5)

10 p.m.: Gates close

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$395000