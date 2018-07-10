TRUMBULL COUNTY FAIR
TRUMBULL COUNTY FAIR
Schedule
TODAY – OPENING DAY (free gate admission; rides cost $7)
8 a.m.: Gate C opens, other gates open at 10 a.m.
11 a.m.: 4-H booth judging
Noon: Opening Ceremony, Historical Stage
1 p.m.: Flower Show opens
1:30 p.m.: Jr. Fair Coronation
1-5 p.m.: Rides open
2 p.m.: Jr. Fair Horse Person Contest, Sawyer Ring
3:30 p.m.: Momentum Dance Studio, Historical Stage
5 p.m.: Fast & Furious Feet, Historical Stage
5:30 p.m.: Family Pride Bluegrass Band, Grandstand; Parade of Colors & Float Competition, 4-H area
6-11 p.m.: Rides open
6:30 p.m.: Northern Whiskey Band, Grandstand
7 p.m.: Parade of Colors Costume Class, Sawyer Ring
7:30 p.m.: Chris Higbee Concert, Grandstand ($5)
10 p.m.: Gates close
