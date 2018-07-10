Swim lessons are a splash at North Side pool


July 10, 2018 at 12:21p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Swim lessons at North Side Pool are ongoing this week and next from noon to 1 p.m. for $10 per child for the duration of the week.

YMCA swim instructor Gina Brown said instructors are simply teaching safety in and around the water.

“We are anxious to see as many children attend as possible,” said Dan Bonacker, assistant to the Youngstown Parks director.

