Stormy Daniels' lawyer keynote speaker for annual Dems dinner

YOUNGSTOWN

Michael Avenatti, an attorney best known for representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits over an alleged affair in 2006 with President Donald Trump, will be the keynote speaker at the Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman’s Dinner.

The event is Aug. 6.

Party Chairman David Betras said he will have details on the dinner soon.

“It’s a big get for me,” Betras said. “As an attorney, I’m very excited to have one of the top lawyers in the country come speak at our dinner.”

Avenatti confirmed his appearance in a tweet response to Betras: “Thank you. I am honored to have been invited. I look forward to returning to the Midwest and helping you in any way I can.”

Avenatti is a vocal critic of the Republican president and a frequent guest on cable television news programs.

