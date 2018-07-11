State auditor sets new policy on crowdfunding by schools
Staff report
COLUMBUS
State Auditor Dave Yost has issued guidance on using crowdfunding — online fundraising that helps teachers and schools solicit donations of money and supplies.
Teachers and school districts have turned to crowdfunding in recent years. Before the practice, many teachers used their own funds to supplement classroom supplies and curriculum needs.
Yost’s office sent a survey to Ohio school districts which revealed most do not have a crowdfunding policy. The need for regulating crowdfunding stems from risks for teachers and their districts, he said, including violations of Family Education Rights and Privacy Act and violations of school financing laws.
Read more about the new requirements in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
