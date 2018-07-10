Rock throwing

HOWLAND

Police are investigating incidents of rock throwing at vehicles on North River Road.

A driver said her car was struck at 12:20 a.m. Friday as she traveled west near Elmwood Avenue. It smashed through a rear passenger window and struck the female in the arm. When officers arrived, a second driver said his vehicle also had been hit by a rock.

A man told police he saw six or seven males running through a yard toward nearby North Park Avenue, and his dog bit one of the males, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Another vehicle was hit at 3:05 a.m. June 4 that cracked a windshield; a vehicle was hit at 4 p.m. June 4, shattering a rear window of a truck parked in a driveway; and at 1 a.m. June 5, something was thrown at a vehicle, causing damage.

Black bear spotted

AUSTINTOWN

A black bear was reportedly spotted in Austintown Township Park on Monday afternoon.

Park supervisor Todd Shaffer said Ohio Division of Wildlife has been notified locally.

“Black bears generally want nothing to do with humans,” he said.

“We are not closing down [and] we will continue to search and keep aware. Anyone sighting a bear [is] encouraged to call the park office at 330-793-0718 or police with the location.” Shaffer added that the best thing to do is to leave the bear alone.

Swim lessons

YOUNGSTOWN

The city will offer swim lessons at the Northside Pool, 2201 Belmont Ave., for children age 5 to 17 from noon to 1 p.m. through July 16.

YMCA instructors will lead the lessons.

Registration is required at the parks and recreation office in city hall, 26 S. Phelps St. Cost is $10 a week per child and only 50 slots will be available each session.