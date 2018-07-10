Rock throwing
Rock throwing
HOWLAND
Police are investigating incidents of rock throwing at vehicles on North River Road.
A driver said her car was struck at 12:20 a.m. Friday as she traveled west near Elmwood Avenue. It smashed through a rear passenger window and struck the female in the arm. When officers arrived, a second driver said his vehicle also had been hit by a rock.
A man told police he saw six or seven males running through a yard toward nearby North Park Avenue, and his dog bit one of the males, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
Another vehicle was hit at 3:05 a.m. June 4 that cracked a windshield; a vehicle was hit at 4 p.m. June 4, shattering a rear window of a truck parked in a driveway; and at 1 a.m. June 5, something was thrown at a vehicle, causing damage.
Black bear spotted
AUSTINTOWN
A black bear was reportedly spotted in Austintown Township Park on Monday afternoon.
Park supervisor Todd Shaffer said Ohio Division of Wildlife has been notified locally.
“Black bears generally want nothing to do with humans,” he said.
“We are not closing down [and] we will continue to search and keep aware. Anyone sighting a bear [is] encouraged to call the park office at 330-793-0718 or police with the location.” Shaffer added that the best thing to do is to leave the bear alone.
Swim lessons
YOUNGSTOWN
The city will offer swim lessons at the Northside Pool, 2201 Belmont Ave., for children age 5 to 17 from noon to 1 p.m. through July 16.
YMCA instructors will lead the lessons.
Registration is required at the parks and recreation office in city hall, 26 S. Phelps St. Cost is $10 a week per child and only 50 slots will be available each session.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 4, 2017 12:06 a.m.
METRO DIGEST || Public panel discussion on racism
- June 30, 2018 midnight
Summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard
- December 14, 2017 12:03 a.m.
Warren boy, 12, hit with flying glass as male fires pellet gun into school bus
- April 29, 2018 12:05 a.m.
METRO DIGEST || Robbery victim fights back
- July 9, 2018 12:25 p.m.
UPDATE | Officials search for bear in Austintown Township Park
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.