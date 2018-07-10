Prosecutors recommend 3 years for daughter's role in robbery

YOUNGSTOWN — A woman who police said took part in the theft of a gun in January with her mother pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors recommended Alyssa Dimuzio, 21, spend three years in prison on a charge of aggravated burglary. Judge John Durkin accepted the recommendation.

Police said Dimuzio and her mother set up the victim, an elderly man, to be robbed of the safe Jan. 23.

The man suffered a head injury after three men forced their way inside. Some of the guns have been recovered.

The other four suspects were all arrested and are awaiting their cases to be heard.

Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. July 18.