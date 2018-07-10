Prosecutors recommend 3 years for daughter's role in robbery
YOUNGSTOWN — A woman who police said took part in the theft of a gun in January with her mother pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Prosecutors recommended Alyssa Dimuzio, 21, spend three years in prison on a charge of aggravated burglary. Judge John Durkin accepted the recommendation.
Police said Dimuzio and her mother set up the victim, an elderly man, to be robbed of the safe Jan. 23.
The man suffered a head injury after three men forced their way inside. Some of the guns have been recovered.
The other four suspects were all arrested and are awaiting their cases to be heard.
Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. July 18.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 30, 2017 12:01 p.m.
Woman gets 6-month jail term for her role in Poland Burger King robbery
- December 29, 2017 midnight
Boardman man pleads guilty to role in robberies
- December 28, 2017 10:58 a.m.
Boardman man pleads guilty in robbery case
- June 29, 2017 10:28 a.m.
Prosecutors' lips sealed after seeking 3-year sentence in Poland man's case
- February 16, 2018 12:07 a.m.
YPD: Mother/daughter set up home invasion, father/son participate
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.